Grace Capital Invests $120,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Grace Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

