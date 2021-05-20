Grace Capital Has $480,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grace Capital reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

