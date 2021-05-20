Grace Capital Acquires 30,308 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Grace Capital increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 386.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Pliant Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $833,840.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.