GoNetwork Market Cap Tops $278,746.10 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $278,746.10 and approximately $17,842.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoNetwork alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,024.50 or 1.00029070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00040152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00123031 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001122 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003772 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.