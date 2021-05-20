Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $75,800.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.