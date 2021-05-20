GoldMint (MNTP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $293,552.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.52 or 0.01158570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.45 or 0.09661976 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.