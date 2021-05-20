GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GMS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GMS’s FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GMS. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. GMS has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 80,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

