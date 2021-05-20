Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.33. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 56,959 shares changing hands.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Globalstar by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Globalstar by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 402,395 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

