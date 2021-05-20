GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,609.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $705,689.02 and approximately $3,609.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,486.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.97 or 0.06949132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $805.23 or 0.02039247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.51 or 0.00525517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00181478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.14 or 0.00656276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.05 or 0.00481304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00448640 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

