Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Acquires $10,300.50 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,300.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,849,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,233,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GWRS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,640.64, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRS. Roth Capital raised their price target on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,687,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 154,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.