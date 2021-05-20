Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans — Dividend of $0.25

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Shares of GSL stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Ship Lease stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 479.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.