Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Monday. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 52.16 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.25.

Get Global Ports alerts:

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.