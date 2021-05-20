Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $629.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 353,486 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Glatfelter by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 918,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Glatfelter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glatfelter by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 74,650 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Glatfelter by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 102,771 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

