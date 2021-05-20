Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,783 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 29,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

