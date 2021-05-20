Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,892. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

