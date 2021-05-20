Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 355.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

