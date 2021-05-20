Girard Partners LTD. Has $11.76 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

