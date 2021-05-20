Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 550.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 327 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $18.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $581.82. The stock had a trading volume of 529,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,506,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $560.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

