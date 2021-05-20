Girard Partners LTD. Buys 1,223 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,724. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.37 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

