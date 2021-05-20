Giant (GIC) Market Cap Achieves $38,635.26

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 69% against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $38,635.26 and approximately $16.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001563 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003681 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,790 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

