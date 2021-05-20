Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,444 shares of company stock worth $906,497 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

