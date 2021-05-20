Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Genasys stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $206.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genasys will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Genasys during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Genasys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

