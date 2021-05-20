Gems Trading Down 42.7% Over Last Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. Gems has a market cap of $314,583.35 and $1,444.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00075935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01194021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.55 or 0.09883346 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

