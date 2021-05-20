GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Shares Gap Down to $26.23

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $25.39. GCP Applied Technologies shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

