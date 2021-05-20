Gas (GAS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $43.31 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $10.54 or 0.00025324 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $106.71 million and approximately $43.31 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.00428190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00206869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004253 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.71 or 0.01001642 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00034722 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

