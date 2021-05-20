Gartner Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,734 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,645% compared to the typical daily volume of 386 call options.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of IT opened at $227.13 on Thursday. Gartner has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $239.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

