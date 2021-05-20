GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading Down 7.6%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.00. 12,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,261,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 33.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 408,919 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in GAN during the first quarter valued at $20,020,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in GAN by 17.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,083,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth $17,081,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

