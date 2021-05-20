GameCredits Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $24.57 million and $875,453.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.00521442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000138 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003613 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,522,617 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.