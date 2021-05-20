GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of GNT opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $5.78.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
