Gabelli Upgrades nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) to “Buy”

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $55.81 on Thursday. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,626,070.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in nCino by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 12.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

