G.Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Stock analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $389.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

