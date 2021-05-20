FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Issued By B. Riley

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LAC stock opened at C$16.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$5.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a current ratio of 98.92.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$215,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at C$16,136,707.08.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.