FY2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Lifted by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.01. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

