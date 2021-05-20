FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Increased by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $10.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.31.

BMO stock opened at C$122.00 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$63.62 and a twelve month high of C$122.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$115.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.