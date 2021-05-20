Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

LON:FUTR traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,667. Future has a one year low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,266.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,946.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

