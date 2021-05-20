Future (LON:FUTR) Given New GBX 3,140 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,473.75 ($32.32).

Shares of LON:FUTR traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 64.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,266.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,946.79. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

