Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.18

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.18 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 605,940 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Futura Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.76 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

In other Futura Medical news, insider Jonathan David Freeman bought 46,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.