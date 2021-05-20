Fundamenta 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.21 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $2.21 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00404780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00224560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.01006023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034501 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,934,537 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,448 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

