Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $1.45 on Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Frontier has a total market cap of $55.62 million and approximately $43.25 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00003602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.01166899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.00 or 0.09716428 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,362,500 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.