Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock.

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 2,795 ($36.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 62.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,988.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,864.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

