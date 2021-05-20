Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.