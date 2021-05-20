Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Declares Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5164 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 15,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSNUY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

