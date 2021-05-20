Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 8,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,203,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $794.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

