Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.25.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$182.56. 416,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$172.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6814145 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.