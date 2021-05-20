Fractal Hits Market Capitalization of $8.65 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $627,362.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.02 or 0.00434391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00212918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.53 or 0.00992342 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.