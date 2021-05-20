Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of FOXF traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.29. 2,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,826. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.34. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

