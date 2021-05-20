Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.17.
Shares of FOXF traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.29. 2,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,826. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.34. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.