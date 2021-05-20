Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 10,005 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 108,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,684,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.