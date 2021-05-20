Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires Shares of 11,744 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

