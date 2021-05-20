FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Down 33.2% Over Last Week

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 41.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and $1.60 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.38 or 0.01064351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00053595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00095249 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FKX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

