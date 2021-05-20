Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $102,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.12 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.